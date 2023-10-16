D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises about 2.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of D.R. Horton worth $74,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 732,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

