Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up approximately 1.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $54,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN stock traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.91. The stock had a trading volume of 211,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.49. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.22.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

