Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 1.0% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.08. The company had a trading volume of 919,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

