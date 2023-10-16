Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $553.16. 552,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

