F M Investments LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 1.3% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.61. The company had a trading volume of 510,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.