Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 158 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,850. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.60. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.