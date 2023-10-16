Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 766 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,304 shares of company stock valued at $139,416,994. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CRM traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,535. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.61. The company has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a PE ratio of 130.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.