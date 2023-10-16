iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 2.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $46.16. 879,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,254. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

