Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New $923,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $61,179,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $45,933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $23,562,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,442,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.58. 283,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,355. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBIN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

