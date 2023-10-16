Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 91.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 51,956 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $14,466,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.34. 926,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,557. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

