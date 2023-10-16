Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,095 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.74. 9,356,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,809,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

