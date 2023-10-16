Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9,259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,421 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 361.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,948 shares of company stock worth $9,431,332 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.17. 685,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,066. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

