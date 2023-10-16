Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 126,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,534. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

