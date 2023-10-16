Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:HUBB traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.30. 378,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,746. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $209.96 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.33 and a 200 day moving average of $297.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

