Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.26.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded up $4.06 on Monday, hitting $490.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,435. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $261.90 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

