Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Up 25.4% in September

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Auddia Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AUUD stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.28. 79,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Auddia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Auddia during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Auddia by 103.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Auddia by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

