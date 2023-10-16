Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Up 25.4% in September

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Auddia Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of AUUD stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.28. 79,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.
Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Auddia Company Profile
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.
