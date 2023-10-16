Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,370,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 46,050,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,242.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,690,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,692. Company insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.91. 1,608,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,079. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.61.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on AUR

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.