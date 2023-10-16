ASD (ASD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.55 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $34.14 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,110.39 or 1.00055284 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002248 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

