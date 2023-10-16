NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $47.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00033246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00023438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 985,261,964 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 985,019,564 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.04746562 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 297 active market(s) with $35,223,449.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.