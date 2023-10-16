Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 163,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 329,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 77,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 81,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

