Short Interest in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Expands By 20.0%

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 31.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 261,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,901 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 49.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 407,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 135,442 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 352,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $415,000. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATAK stock remained flat at $10.91 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,295. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

