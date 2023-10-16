Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

AUBN stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.00. 671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

