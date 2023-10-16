New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 6.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 1,068,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,055,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGD. TD Securities lowered their price target on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $745.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Gold by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,821 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in New Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,673,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,772,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in New Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

