Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 741,900 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 803,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Athira Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.75. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.41.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $26,964,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATHA

Athira Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.