Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBKL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $13.18.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a $0.5468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.12%.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

