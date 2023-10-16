Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. 832,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,595. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.