New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Strategic Vision Investment Ltd

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lessened its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,539 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 7.5% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned about 0.27% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $18,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 932,613 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.87. 399,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 0.66.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $860.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.96 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

