Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $975,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 142,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,708,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,459,000 after buying an additional 839,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.44. 3,181,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,030,050. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

