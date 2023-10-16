Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 342,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,620. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.