Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Decreases Holdings in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lowered its position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,028 shares during the period. Adagene accounts for approximately 0.2% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of Adagene worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADAG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Adagene Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adagene in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Adagene Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

