Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Invests $10.12 Million in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,000. Braze makes up about 4.2% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Braze by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,245,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,024. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Up 2.0 %

BRZE stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. 145,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

