Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $43.26. 536,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,960. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $46.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

