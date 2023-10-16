Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.5% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,590. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

