Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of STZ traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,833. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day moving average of $246.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

