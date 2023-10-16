Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.65. 139,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,417. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

