Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $17.07 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $769,788.84 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00033246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00023438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,511,419,350 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.