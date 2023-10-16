APi Group (NYSE:APG) & Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Acciona shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of APi Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acciona and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acciona 0 3 1 0 2.25 APi Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

APi Group has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.73%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than Acciona.

This table compares Acciona and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acciona N/A N/A N/A APi Group 1.66% 17.35% 4.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acciona and APi Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acciona N/A N/A N/A ($33.25) -3.70 APi Group $6.82 billion 0.89 $73.00 million $0.27 95.89

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Acciona. Acciona is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APi Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

APi Group beats Acciona on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acciona

Acciona, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines. In addition, the company offers event planning and management services, as well as designs, constructs, and operates drinking water treatment plants, reverse osmosis desalination plants, wastewater treatment plants, and tertiary treatment plants for water reuse; and constructs, operates, and manages healthcare, universities and campuses, ecosystems restoration, museums and exhibitions, and event planning and management; Further, it provides hotels and holiday resorts, offices, and industrial properties; financial solutions; facility management and airport handling; and museum interior design. It also engages in the fund management, stock broking, real estate, motorbike sharing, and other businesses. Acciona, S.A. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment also offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, and retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, fulfillment centers, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, transmission, utilities, high tech, entertainment, retail, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

