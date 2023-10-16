Head-To-Head Contrast: AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) & Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fidelity National Financial and AMERISAFE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 AMERISAFE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.00%. AMERISAFE has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than AMERISAFE.

Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. AMERISAFE pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fidelity National Financial pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AMERISAFE pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and AMERISAFE has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and AMERISAFE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Financial $11.25 billion 0.96 $1.14 billion $1.89 21.08 AMERISAFE $305.31 million 3.33 $55.60 million $3.38 15.68

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. AMERISAFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Financial 4.57% 15.89% 1.47% AMERISAFE 21.33% 17.66% 4.62%

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats AMERISAFE on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

