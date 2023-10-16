Comparing Treasure Global (TGL) and Its Peers

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) is one of 155 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Treasure Global to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -16.90% -320.26% -175.63% Treasure Global Competitors -39.33% -204.16% -11.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Treasure Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Treasure Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Treasure Global has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Treasure Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Treasure Global Competitors 740 3887 8371 228 2.61

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Treasure Global’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Treasure Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Treasure Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $69.41 million -$11.73 million -0.34 Treasure Global Competitors $17.10 billion $59.86 million -3.78

Treasure Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global. Treasure Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Treasure Global peers beat Treasure Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Treasure Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.