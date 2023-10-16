Japan Display (JPDYY) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Free Report) is one of 88 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Japan Display to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Japan Display and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Japan Display alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Display 0 0 0 0 N/A Japan Display Competitors 157 1354 1949 100 2.56

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 45.01%. Given Japan Display’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Japan Display has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

48.0% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Japan Display and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Display N/A N/A N/A Japan Display Competitors -153.59% 2.98% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Display and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Display N/A N/A 0.08 Japan Display Competitors $2.78 billion $128.24 million -388.17

Japan Display’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Japan Display. Japan Display is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Japan Display rivals beat Japan Display on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Japan Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Display Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras. It also provides transparent interface devices that reduces the communication barrier; LumiFree lighting fixtures; metaverse ultra-high resolution related products; and sensors. In addition, the company is involved in the planning, research, development, design, manufacture, sale, maintenance, rental, leasing, and provision of related solution services of electrical and electronic equipment, and software; and provision of information collection and analysis services, as well as related services comprising biometric information measurement using electronic technology. Japan Display Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.