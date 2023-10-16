Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,821,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

