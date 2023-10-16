Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $648,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in 3M were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.74. 745,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

