Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $38,993,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.78. 185,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.