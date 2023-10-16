Analyzing Saputo (SAPIF) & Its Rivals

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) is one of 183 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Saputo to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Saputo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saputo 0 0 0 0 N/A Saputo Competitors 741 3015 3397 77 2.39

Saputo currently has a consensus target price of $37.43, indicating a potential upside of 83.47%. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Saputo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saputo is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saputo N/A N/A 14.36 Saputo Competitors $3.40 billion $217.30 million 243.17

This table compares Saputo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Saputo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Saputo. Saputo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Saputo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saputo N/A N/A N/A Saputo Competitors -34.68% -205.11% -11.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Saputo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Saputo pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Saputo pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 92.8% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Saputo lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc. produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses. It also provides fluid milk, yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese, and ice cream mixes, as well as other dairy and non-dairy products, which comprise butter, cream and creamers, aerosol whipped toppings, whipping cream, dips, spread, oil, flavored coffee whitener, and iced coffee. In addition, the company offers dairy ingredients and nutritional products, including milk powder, casein, whey powder, lactose, lactoferrin, infant formula, and whey protein concentrates; and distributes fine imported cheese to specialty stores, as well as dairy and non-dairy products manufactured by third parties. It serves customers in the retail, foodservice, and industrial segments. The company sells its products under the Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, Bari, Cogruet, DuVillage 1860, Kingsey, Shepherd Gourmet Dairy, Stella, Woolwich Goat Dairy, Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life, Davidstow, Frylight, Wensleydale Creamery, Vitalite, Sheese, Dairyland, Neilson, Nutrilait, Baxter, Scotsburn, Trutaste, Milk2Go/Lait's Go, Joyya, Baileys, Heluva Good, CHEER, Cracker Barrel, Devondale, Fred Walker, Great Ocean Road, King Island Dairy, Liddells, Mersey Valley, Mil Lel, Murray Goulburn Ingredients, Warrnambool, South Cape, Sungold, Tasmanian Heritage, La Paulina, Molfino, Ricrem, Black Creek, Frigo Cheese Heads, Gardenia, Great Midwest, King's Choice, Lugano, Montchevre, Organic Creamery, Salemville, Treasure Cave, DairyStar, and Friendship Dairies brands. Saputo Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

