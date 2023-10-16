iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s 6th Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.1% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724,608 shares. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

