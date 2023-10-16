First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 395,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $612.68. The stock had a trading volume of 590,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.09.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

