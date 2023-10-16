First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Price Performance
NYSE EMR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.42. 320,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.