Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $269.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,331,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 36.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $269,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $200.01. The company had a trading volume of 58,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,725. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.26 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

