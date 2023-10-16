Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Position Trimmed by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,731 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,950 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 297.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 832,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 623,428 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 455,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 459.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 284,619 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.01. 246,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,720. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

