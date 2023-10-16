5,454 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 254,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,112. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

